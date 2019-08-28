DALLAS – Students will meet 15 new teachers when school starts in the Dallas School District next week.

The new teachers are:

Natalie Sassman, Dallas High School, language arts teacher

Brandi Jackson, DHS, special education teacher for new options

Krista Jardine, LaCreole Middle School, special education teacher

Baylee Anderson, LaCreole, special education teacher

Bristol Underwood, LaCreole, seventh grade science teacher

Kris Wulf, LaCreole, special education mentor teacher

Annie Stroup, Lyle Elementary School, special education teacher

Sophie Jackson, Lyle, second grade teacher

Zach Jones, Lyle, third grade teacher

Malery Schleusner, Oakdale Heights Elementary School, first grade teacher

Emily Hampton, Oakdale Heights, special education teacher

Not pictured above: Julia Shinkle, DHS, leadership teacher; Jennifer Lenoue, district nurse; and Judy Stuck, Morrison Campus Alternative School.