DALLAS – Students will meet 15 new teachers when school starts in the Dallas School District next week.
The new teachers are:
- Natalie Sassman, Dallas High School, language arts teacher
- Brandi Jackson, DHS, special education teacher for new options
- Krista Jardine, LaCreole Middle School, special education teacher
- Baylee Anderson, LaCreole, special education teacher
- Bristol Underwood, LaCreole, seventh grade science teacher
- Kris Wulf, LaCreole, special education mentor teacher
- Annie Stroup, Lyle Elementary School, special education teacher
- Sophie Jackson, Lyle, second grade teacher
- Zach Jones, Lyle, third grade teacher
- Malery Schleusner, Oakdale Heights Elementary School, first grade teacher
- Emily Hampton, Oakdale Heights, special education teacher
Not pictured above: Julia Shinkle, DHS, leadership teacher; Jennifer Lenoue, district nurse; and Judy Stuck, Morrison Campus Alternative School.
