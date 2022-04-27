The Dallas School District will host a bond forum, along with an open house of the new Career and Technical Education (CTE) Building, at 6 p.m., May 2 at Dallas High School.
Bond forum presenters include Superintendent Andy Bellando, Director of Facilities and Maintenance Bob Archer and Director of Fiscal Services Tami Montague.
Tours of the CTE building will follow the bond presentation. All community members are invited to attend. Parking is in the gymnasium parking lot.
Construction of the CTE building was completed in the summer of 2021, using revenue approved by voters in the 2014 bond election.
The Dallas School Board has placed a capital construction bond of $28 million on the ballot of the May 17 election.
For more information, email Bellando at andy.bellando@dsd2.org.
