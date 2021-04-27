Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Dallas School District Superintendent Andy Bellando revealed a 2021-22 budget that will support a return to full onsite instruction and assistance to students who have fallen behind due to the pandemic and shift to distance learning for a year or more.

The budget is based on a State School Fund estimate of $9.3 billion for the 2021-23 biennium, and on an anticipated decrease in enrollment. The SSF amount is yet to be approved by the Oregon Legislature.

The 2021-22 proposal totals approximately $58.4 milion, with $40.5 million in the general fund.

Bellando said the proposed budget comes with a $932,891 shortfall. However, federal COVID relief funding will be used to close that gap.

“We are extremely fortunate that federal revenue is available to support the impact of the pandemic, which allows up to fill that budget gap,” Bellando said.

He presented the budget to the Dallas School District Budget Committee on Monday evening.

Earlier this month, Bellando recommended that the district not make adjustments to return student to full on-site instruction during the remainder of this year, citing the difficulty of implementing such a task. Instead, Bellando said the districts’ staff would focus on a full return of students in the fall.

“The recent governor’s order, which changed student spacing from 6 feet to 3 feet, provides an opportunity for bringing more students in our schools,” Bellando wrote in a letter to parents. “However, I believe use of our hybrid model supports our students best.”

All schools are offering hybrid education and the option of distance learning for families who prefer to not have their children return to school.

Bellando said just before the pandemic hit last year, Oregon school funding through the State School Fund and voter-approved initiatives was reaching unprecedented highs, which stand in stark contrast to where schools find themselves now.

“Beginning March 15 or thereabouts, in 2020 all schools in Oregon were required to shift priorities significantly and change their model of educating students because of the COVID-19,” he said. “For the remainder of the 2020 school year and to this point in 2021, we’ve implemented six versions of the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance from the Oregon Department of Education, containing seemingly endless compliance requirements … to provide safe access to an education for our students and address the uncertainty of the pandemic.”

The proposed budget is available on the DSD website: dallas.k12.or.us.

The next budget committee hearing is scheduled for May 10.