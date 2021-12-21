DALLAS — The Dallas School District has expanded its search for a replacement for retiring Superintendent Andy Bellando to include former employees.
The board met in a brief special meeting on Dec. 15 to discuss and vote to extend the application deadline until Dec. 22 and expand its the reach of the search to include former employees of the district. The initial search was internal-only. Current staff members were welcome to apply the extended search as well.
Board member Jon Woods suggested the board consider expanding the search even further if the next phase does not net any candidates.
“If this search doesn’t gain any applicants, can we just go into a search for at least the state of Oregon, if not Oregon and Washington,” Woods asked during the Dec. 15 meeting.
Woods said the recruitment advertising should focus on Oregon and Washington, but candidates from anywhere could apply.
“Obviously if someone from Florida wanted to apply, I don’t think we should stop them, but to kind of pinpoint where we are looking,” Woods said.
He said the move would allow the board to avoid scheduling another special meeting to extend and expand the search again if the former employees pool search came up empty.
“If we got an applicant or two, we would continue down that road until we need to either proceed or need to veer off, but if we get zero applicants, I think it would be a good idea to just skip a new meeting and go right into a new search,” Woods said.
Hank Harris, with search consulting firm Human Capital Resources, suggested the board wait until a regional search is needed to determination an application deadline.
The board began its search this fall. Board members and agreed that a range of $135,000 to $150,000 is appropriate for the superintendent’s position. However, the board requested more information before approving a final range.
Interviews for the initial search were conducted in November. The district consulted focus groups and took surveys of the community establish the qualities and qualifications for Dallas schools’ next leader. Human Capital Enterprises compiled those responses into a profile.
The profile described the next superintendent as “an experienced school district leader” who “has a track record of educational success in a community with similar attributes to Dallas.”
According the profile, the new superintendent would be:
A leader who operates with the highest level of integrity and who leads with honesty and transparency and authenticity.
Brings a demonstrated commitment to relationship building and shared decision-making, with employees, labor partners and community partners.
A leader with a long-term commitment to Dallas who enjoys engaging in all that the community has to offer.
A prudent steward of district finances who also brings wisdom regarding bond work.
Possesses outstanding communication skills. A leader who can communicate effectively in a multitude of venues and with a variety of audiences and is strategic about communicating across the organization and beyond.
A relational leader who knows people by name and cares about them.
A superintendent who knows our students and values them as key stakeholders.
