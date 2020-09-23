Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Students in Dallas School District will return to school — in the distance learning format — on Sept. 28, a week later than previously schedule.

The delay is due to having to close the campus for three days, Sept. 10, Sept. 11 and Sept. 14, because of poor air quality in the area.

Superintendent Andy Bellando said staff needs recoup those days in preparation to roll out distance learning. Bellando said the HVAC systems could not be turned on due to heavy smoke, delaying school start planning.

“(Facilities Director) Bob Archer and the staff have done an incredible job of keeping the building clean and ready to roll, but we haven’t been about to turn on the switches to circulate the air and that can be challenging,” Bellando said. “Bob’s prepared as soon as possible to get those things fired up and get going for the safety and well-being of everyone in our buildings.”

Bellando said the board could delay the start of school just three days, until Sept. 24, but that would mean starting school on a Thursday, and that could be difficult, especially with the new distance learning system.

“There could be some challenges trying to really roll out our comprehensive distance learning efforts with two days left in the week,” he said. “As much time as possible we can provide to our teachers, so they’re fully ready to begin the school year, the better for them.”

The board agreed to delay school the full week. Board member Mike Blanchard, who has advocated for a later start to school to give students more in-person classes, voted against the new schedule.

“I think the full week is good, but I think we should push it back a couple for weeks to be consistent with my last vote,” Blanchard said.

“Well, you might end up being right,” said Jon Woods Jr, the board chairman.

“I hope not,” Blanchard said in response.

Bellando said teachers will be using the time between now and the start of school to get in touch with students and provide them with the needed devices for distance learning.

“We will definitely be using the time for the remainder of this week and all of next week for contacting students, contacting each family and making certain, frankly, that we have not only devise distribution fully completed, but that we are able to have more connectivity for our students,” Bellando said. “We are going to be rolling out our hot spot devices once we begin our distribution of tablet devices.”

Device distribution took place on Thursday at Oakdale Heights Elementary School and Monday at LaCreole Middle School.