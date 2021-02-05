DALLAS – The Dallas school officials estimate that about 60% of students eligible, but not currently attending school in the district during the pandemic will return after classes return to normal.

Superintendent Andy Bellando said each year, the district sends an estimate of the next school’s enrollment to the Oregon Department of Education to set the basis for funding. He said he and Debbie MacLean, the district’s director of fiscal services, sent the estimate in January.

“We are down about 212 students. That has remained relatively static the last couple of weeks,” Bellando said. “With that said, though, we have to make projections for next year. Looking at trend data, and considering some assumptions based upon the number of students that we believe would return at a point when we can fully reopen, Debbie and I are conservatively submitting a figure of 60 percent of those 212 that would return to Dallas School District.”

He said using a conservative estimate for enrollment is the best place to start.

“We will have to use that figure to balance our budget for next year,” Bellando said. “That will be combined with other additional revenue that we receive from state government through our state school fund, and very likely through the Education Stability Fund that we are receiving from the federal government.”

The Education Stability Fund is part of the relief package passed by Congress in December. Bellando said that money can be used in similar ways as the first round of aid to schools. He said the legislation sent about $500 million to Oregon.

“We are also being asked to consider use of those funds for additional technology support, for recovery efforts for students as a result of missed education resulting from the pandemic, and personal protective equipment and other equipment to support operations in the pandemic,” Bellando said. “It could be as much as four times what we received in the CARES Act, which will be a healthy figure for us. And at a time when we are experiencing declining enrollment, and uncertainty with state funding, I’m certain the new federal Education Stability Fund will be necessary for us to continue our efforts of being soluble, really.”

Bellando said he would like to see much more than the 60% projection of students returning, which will also help with funding gaps.

“I’m hopeful it will be much closer the 100 percent, but we do have to make an estimate,” he said.