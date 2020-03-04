Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — When the Dallas School Board meets on Monday, interim superintendent Andy Bellando will recommend the board approve renewal of Dallas Community School’s charter.
The charter school, based in Dallas, is seeking to renew its charter with the district for another five years. On Feb. 10, the board held a public hearing on the charter renewal.
“There was very thoughtful, well-prepared public testimony about the importance of Dallas Community School and its continuation in the school district,” Bellando said.
After that hearing, the board had 30 days to vote on the renewal. The vote will be on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.
Bellando said that though the home-school charter still has a difficult time coming up with a method to report instructional hours for students — the state has mandatory minimum required hours — he believes enough progress has been made to recommend renewal while the school and the state work out a process.
“The calculation of instruction hours for schools to be in compliance isn’t easy to apply to a home-school charter. However, I think those who testified demonstrated that there are lots of opportunities for learning and growing of our charter school students that demonstrate that instructional hours are there,” Bellando said. “I am pleased that the charter school staff and parents do log instructional hours, and we ask the charter school to share that with us when we do our annual review and the report. From my perspective, the charter school is working hard to demonstrate everything possible to meet the instructional hour requirement.”
Bellando said the reason for his recommendation to renew is based on the growth and progress the school has made in its first five years.
“Even though I’ve only been here a short amount of time, I have a lot of experience with charter school renewals, and from my perspective, the charter school is demonstrating their ability to meet requirements as outlined in the charter,” he said. “They have demonstrated growth in the last five years. They’ve demonstrated coordinated efforts to work in partnership with the school district to meet the needs of their population.”
Bellando added that successful charter schools are an important part of public education.
“I have a personal belief, as well, that charter schools, when operated successfully and in partnership with the school district, fill an important parental choice need within a community,” he said. “DCS has demonstrated that in Dallas.”
