DALLAS — The Dallas School District may have to consider ways to cut costs in the 2020-21 school year based on revenue and enrollment estimates from the state.
The district has lost approximately 50 students, which means a loss of revenue as schools in Oregon are funded on a formula based on enrollment.
The state of Oregon runs on a biennial budget, approving funding for two years. The legislature divided how the state school fund would be paid to districts over the two years by designating 49 percent to 2019-20 and 51 percent to 2020-21. That allows for cost growth in the second year of the biennium, but the 50-student loss in enrollment nearly erased the increase in revenue.
“That’s a fairly significant number. It offsets the increasing school fund revenue that we would have realized from that 49/51 biennial split. Not fully, but to a large degree,” said Debbie MacLean, the district’s director of fiscal services. “Conservative estimates of all the general fund revenues for next year, early in planning, is that we will see an increase of nearly $300,000, which allows for very, very little growth.”
MacLean said that several unknown factors will play into the fiscal picture, including the amount of revenue that will be received from the district’s high-cost disability grant application, which helps pay for students who cost more than $30,000 to educate; and the financial reconciliation of the 2018-19 school year, which MacLean expects Dallas to receive money, though it may be a small amount.
MacLean said money from the Student Success Act, passed by the Oregon Legislature during the 2019 session, will be targeted to specific areas and can’t be used to backfill the general fund.
“They aren’t really contributing to our general operating fund,” MacLean said. “So, our general fund continues to be challenged by declining enrollment, and the high student needs, even though we had the exception (increase) in 2018-19.”
She said in the recent past, the district has lost school days to cuts. In 2017-18, three days were cut from the year, and in 2018-19 six days were lost.
During the 2018-19 school year, the Dallas School Board adopted a policy to gradually increase its ending fund balance — the amount of money left over after a school year is completed — in an effort to put the district in a better position to weather economic downturns. So far, the district has met its goals for growth in carryover.
She said the district faced cost increases going into 2019-20, including cost of living adjustment at 3.5 percent for employees, higher insurance costs and an increase in the district’s Oregon Public Employees Retirement System contribution.
“We had some incredible challenges going into this year, but we were determined to have a fully funded school year for staff and students,” MacLean said. “That really demonstrates a commitment, a contribution of all district staff in the financial health of the general fund. We made, I think, great progress, but we continue to have challenges until we can stabilize enrollment and carry an ending fund balance that is adequate to support those ebbs and flows and ups and downs.”
Interim superintendent Andy Bellando said the news is disappointing, and could mean the district will take a loss ranging from $500,000 to $700,000. He believes the district can stabilize, or even increase enrollment, with its plans to use the Student Success Act grant and build a new career and technical education center at Dallas High School.
“We have to maintain flat enrollment and preferably gradually increasing enrollment every year,” Bellando said. “That’s the way schools are funded in Oregon and when we see the opposite, we see something like this.”
He said while the state funding picture is becoming clearer, what is unknown is what costs can be cut — such as through retirements — to save money between now and the end of the year. He said negotiations with employee unions are not complete yet, so the district could agree to cost-cutting measures with its unions.
He asked that the board give staff and the district’s budget committee its funding priorities.
“If we do only realize only a $300,000 increase for 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20, there are going to be some tough decisions that have to be made. Those tough decisions, though, are more realistic if they can be grounded in core values that you as an elected board could provide to the budget committee and staff,” Bellando said. “I still have lots of optimism. I believe we can craft a budget that has zero budget reduction days. We’re still making progress moving forward.”
