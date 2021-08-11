Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The state’s new rule that will have students in public and private schools wearing masks while indoors was the topic of lengthy public comment and a small protest of parents and students outside the district office where Monday’s Dallas School Board meeting took place.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the new mandate on July 30, taking district officials by surprise. They has already decided to make masks optional for the remainder of summer school and in the fall. The announcement made them change course.

“We as a board talked about face covering, and we agreed, at the time, that with the options that we had, to allow choice in our school,” said Board Chair Mike Bollman. “Literally two weeks later, that all changed dractically. You as a community need to know that, we at that time, were united in that.”

One parent said she homeschooled her child last year for her kindergarten year because of the anxiety remote learning caused her daughter. Now the new mask rule has her considering home school for another year for her oldest daughter, who will be a first-grader.

“The oldest I had hoped to start at Oakdale in first grade this year,” she said. “Now that plan is possibly on hold for another year.”

She said not just remote learning, but also masks cause her daughter anxiety, and she decided not to force her to use them.

Other parents said they were concerned about the long-term physical and mental health impacts of using masks in school. They urged the district to defy the rule.

District Director of Teaching & Learning Kim Kellison provided an update on the state’s guidance, and the new mask mandate at the meeting, saying the district and its employees could suffer consequences defying the order. That could include loss of insurance coverage relating to contagious diseases and protection from lawsuit for individual employees.

She said statewide, 23% of COVID-19 cases on now in children ages 0 to 11, Current cases in Polk County has 218.4 cases per 100,000 residents and a 8.7 positivity rate. Cases have begun spiking again in recent weeks, likely due to the delta variant.

Kellison said the district will meet with state officials on Thursday to get more clarity on consequences and to ask questions about the case numbers in Polk County.

Under the new rule, students are not required to wear masks outside during recess or PE, while eating and drinking, sleeping, playing a musical instrument that requires the use of the mouth. Staff members are not required to wear masks if they are alone in an office or classroom.

In other business, the board

decided to delay a decision on appointing a new board member until its next meeting on Aug. 23. The decision came after a request from the Dallas Education Association saying its members would like time to interview the six candidates. The candidates are: Lu Ann Meyer, Lee Schlenker, Debbie Green, Melissa Jones, George ‘Rob’ Ogilvie, and Wendy Latta.