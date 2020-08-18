Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — School will officially begin on Sept. 21 at Dallas schools, but that start date may be up for discussion depending on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

The original start date was Sept. 8, but that was moved back to accommodate training of staff, students and parents for beginning the school year with comprehensive distance learning. Staff training will begin on Aug. 31 and parents and students will be learning the new system starting on Sept. 14.

Director of Human Resources Dennis Engle prepared the 2020-21 school year calendar for the district, which had to be adjusted when the school was forced to begin with all online classes instead of a hybrid system in which students would attend in-person part of the week and virtually for the rest.

“Just knowing the significant training we have for staff members — and students and families — we have proposed to adjust the school year start date from the Sept. 8 to Sept. 21,” Bellando said. “Actually that week prior to Sept. 21 would be a comprehensive distance learning transition week, so students would actually be beginning school, just at varying times of that second week of September.”

Board member Mike Blanchard suggested the district move the start date back to later in the year, so students could have more in-person instruction, even if that means pushing the end of the year to late June.

“If in the next couple weeks we revisit this topic and come back and make some adjustments, great,” Blanchard said. “If not, I think Dennis worked hard and I think everybody has put a lot of work into getting this done. I just think pushing it back a little bit more would make more sense.”

Board member Mike Bollman said if COVID-19 stats aren’t on a trend to allow students to return to in-person classes over the next couple weeks the start date can be reconsidered.

“I think it’s one of those things that we are going to be checking each week and updating,” Bollman said. “If things are not looking appropriate, then we need to make some additional decisions, I would agree.”

The calendar was approved on a 4-1 vote with Blanchard voting no.