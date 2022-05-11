The city of Dallas Hometown Heroes Banner was initiated by the city as a way to honor and recognize Dallas’s armed forces members. To qualify, honorees must meet be a former or current resident of Dallas and must be serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.
The banner will be 17-inch by 36-inch made of a heavy vinyl, printed the same on both sides. It will display the service member’s photograph, including their full name and branch of the military they are serving or served in. The addition of rank and era of service are optional additions to the banner.
The banner will be displayed on the 600-900 blocks of Main Street between mid-May and mid-June. Banners will be placed on a first-come, first-served basis. All banner locations shall be determined solely by the city.
To participate, fill out an application form at www.dallasor.gov/community/page/hometown-heroes-banner-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.