DALLAS — The Dallas Senior Center is slated for completion on or before April 16, 2020.

It’s been a project that has been years in the making, and has seen two location changes.

The center, whose location was moved from the empty lot behind Carnegie Hall to where it sits now on Church Street, was started in 2014, but suffered delays in part due to the location change.

Now it’s finally seeing progress.

“We’re on budget, and we’re on time, which is unusual,” said Rita Grady, the Polk Community Development Corporation executive director.

The total budget for the project is $2.6 million, along with a Business Oregon Infrastructure Finance Authority contribution using Community Development Block Grant funds, awarded in the amount of $1.9 million.

Currently, the senior center is in a large room behind Dallas City Library.

The new center, 817 Church St., and has a square footage of 4,171, will offer seniors so much more than what they have now, including a 27x50 multipurpose room on the first floor that can be divided into two rooms; a prep kitchen, which will serve Meals on Wheels; a Senior Center Business Office; an elevator to go up and down the center’s two floors; a set of restrooms, and a second multipurpose room on the second floor, said Kimberly Lyell, operations manager at Polk CDC.

“It will be asset to the community, and the seniors can finally move out of where they’re at,” Lyell said.