The project suffered numerous delays and site changes before the groundbreaking on the site — where the former Dallas armory stood on Church Street — last year. The latest project began in 2014, and the city had to ask for an extension on the grant awarded to pay for the center.
“We have to have it finished by April 1, because that is in the contract. We are on target,” Latta said during the Dallas City Council’s meeting on Feb. 18. “The contractor believes they will have it done by the end of this month. We’re being more conservative, saying it will be done the first week or two of March.”
He said there will two grand opening celebrations, one with just members of the center, and another open the general public.
Latta said the events haven’t been finalized, but he has a tentative idea of when they will take place.
“I’m guessing it would be the second week of March,” he said.
