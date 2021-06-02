Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — City Manager Brian Latta doesn’t know the exact date the Dallas Senior Center will re-open — or really open for the first time in the new building — but he believes it will be soon.

“Unfortunately, the city doesn’t have a lot of control over when the senior center can open,” Latta said.

New current guidance, senior centers and hookah bars are still ordered closed by the state, one of which Latta isn’t too concerned about.

“I don’t get a lot of demand for hookah in Dallas, but I get a lot of questions about when the senior center can open,” he said on Friday. “I’m applying as much pressure as I can on the state to let them know that this is a high demand in Dallas. We have a nice new facility that we built … long awaited and people want to be there.”

He recently talked with the governor’s office about opening the senior center and was told that changes would happen soon, perhaps even this week.

“Hopefully, in the very near-term we will see that relaxed and get seniors back into the senior center — or in case, go in for the first time.”

Latta said a grand opening will happen after the city is notified that it can open the facility.

“We’ve had a year and a half to plan it, so we are really looking forward to having that reopened and having a great place for our seniors go and recreate and socialize and receive services there,” Latta said.

The new center, located at 817 Church St., broke ground in April 2019 and was finished a year later, just in time for COVID restrictions to keep it from opening.