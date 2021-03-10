DALLAS — This week last year, schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One year later, students in Dallas have begun to return to in-person classes, starting with the district’s youngest students.

First graders will attend two days per week and kindergarteners, four days per week. Second and third graders will return after spring break.

“I don’t think it’s lost on any of us that we are one year to the week that we closed in March,” said Lyle Elementary School Principal Rachel Alpert. “It feels like we are coming full circle and it feels so nice to just feel like we are seeing the light a little bit.”

Coming into school looks a little different than normal. Students and staff at Lyle Elementary are in masks and dots mark the approach to the entrance and throughout the halls and classrooms as a reminder of social distancing. A temperature check and hand sanitizing station greets students as they enter the building.

Patrolling the halls are staff members assigned to sanitizing surfaces and monitoring students in the halls to assure proper mask wearing and social distancing.

“We have sanitizing happening here non-stop throughout the day,” Alpert said, acknowledging the school’s new normal.

Alpert said teachers and staff throughout the district are excited for the return of children to classes.

“It’s wonderful. I think the whole building is just so happy, so excited. Administrators from the rest of the district are coming in every day this week because they are just as excited to see what it is like to have kiddos back in the building in a hybrid as they are planning to open their buildings.”

The district is on track to have all students returning to hybrid instruction by April 20, according its phase-in plan. Student return dates for hybrid classes are scheduled for the following dates:

Second and third grade students: March 29.

Fourth and fifth grade: April 5

Morrison Campus Alternative School: April 14

LaCreole Middle School and Dallas High School: April 20

Dallas Superintendent Andy Bellando said in a letter to parents that the dates for grades 6 through 12 are dependent on case counts, noting that cases had fallen to 185 cases per 100,000 residents.

“We have been very cautious in predicting our 6-12 return dates until we experienced a consistent trend of dropping case numbers to a reliable level,” Bellando wrote. “If our numbers remain flat or decline, we will be able to meet the new timelines. If our case numbers grow again in the near future, we may have to pause our reopening efforts at the time. We will continue to monitor the county numbers and any local trends.”

Middle school and high school students will still have daily remote learning on their schedule, as well as in-person instruction two days a week.

“Parents of students at any school will also have the option to continue exclusively in comprehensive distance learning,” Bellando said.