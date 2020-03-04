Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Dallas School Board approved a contract with Human Capital Enterprises to begin the search for a permanent superintendent.
The process will run through next school year. Interim superintendent Andy Bellando’s contract was extended one year, and runs through the end of 2020-21 school year.
The total cost of the search is $20,800 according to the contract approved at the board’s Feb. 24 meeting. Of that, $7,000 was paid at approval of the contract; $6,900 will be paid after the second phase of the search has begun; and the final $6,900 will be paid at the beginning of the third phase.
“He’s broken it down into phases that will occur over two years, or at least the remainder of this year and then into the fall and winter of next year, which is a little out of the ordinary,” Bellando said.
He said the board’s decision to keep him on as interim was unusual, too, but he believed it was a good decision for the district. Bellando said the district has ongoing projects, such as implementation of its Student Success Act program and possibly beginning the process of asking voters for another building maintenance bond.
“When you consider the board made that decision based on what they believe to be the continuation of needs, which I support and understand, I think they applied a similar lens to their executive search,” Bellando said.
The search will begin with an engagement process that includes the consultant meeting with the board, staff and the public to establish a profile of what is needed in the next superintendent. That process will begin in May.
The recruitment phase is slated to begin in October, followed by an interview and selection process that is anticipated to take place in December and January.
Bellando said he is pleased that the consultant will start with seeking feedback from the public. The consultant will ask what characteristics, background and skills people would like to see in the next superintendent.
“I think it’s the ideal approach, to listen to the public and use that in establishing the criteria for selection,” he said.
