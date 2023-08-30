Throughout the summer, Dallas city staff and leaders have taken to the community in the form of a “road show” the need to stabilize the general fund with three new taxation options.
The City Council awaits feedback from these forums with enough input to select a preferred path forward. Until this arrives in October, they gathered for a work session Aug. 21, hosted by City Manager Brian Latta, to take a deeper dive into what led to the shortfall in the general fund and to share what they’ve been hearing initially from those who attended the road shows.
Latta began with his evaluation that the General Fund Road Shows have been well received.
“We’ve received more and more input and the meetings are becoming more, well attended as more people learn about them,” Latta said.
Looking back at the general fund’s beginning balance of the last few years, Latta said after an increase due to an infusion of American Rescue Act Funds, staff started forecasting a steep decline beginning this year and continuing over the next three years.
“That’s predominately due to the decision in our forecast to pay for capital construction projects at the full amount that’s needed,” Latta explained. “Unlike previous years where the city identifies what is needed then budget what it can afford, and everything else goes away or gets moved out to future years.”
He added that staff know over the next five years, capital construction expenditures are between $1-1.3 million per year, where what they’ve been spending just under $600,000 on the high end per year prior.
He pointed out five primary factors affecting the forecast of the general fund, including:
• Demand for general fund services
• Deferred and unfunded capital projects and purchases
• Oregon property tax laws
• Loss of tax base
• Inflation
Before he could get further into his presentation, Councilor Kristen Collins shared what she’s been hearing as the biggest cause on the drain of city resources.
“One of the consistent concerns I’ve heard is the city is letting too many people move here,” Collins said.
Latta confirmed since 2010, Dallas has seen its population increase from 14,600 to 17,300 in 2021. He pointed out the influx of new residents has been mostly driven by the housing market.
He said 2007 had a pretty hot housing market, but by 2009 and 2010 it just stopped due to the recession.
“The faucet was turned off. You saw very little population growth through those years,” Latta said.
After the recession in 2013, houses started being built again. Then he directly addressed Collins’ question.
“The city itself does not let people in or out. It’s driven all through the market, based on land availability and building community building housing,” Latta said. “There are state laws preventing (us) from imposing a moratorium on the development of housing. In the current housing crisis we’re in, that’s even less likely to occur.”
However, he added, language in the law does allow a six months moratorium to determine what is causing the need to impose one. For example, if the city of Dallas did not have enough water to supply all the people in the community, “Our moratorium could slow this down to address our water supply issue. The city would be given under the six months plus any needed extensions, say up to a year, to resolve those water issues.”
The increased population led to a need for an increase in supported services, including public safety, parks, library, and economic development, thus requiring increased staffing. From 2016 to 2024 the general fund full time equivalent (FTE) count trended up adding a total of 13 FTE over the eight-year period.
Capital improvement planning
Latta said the next contributing drain on the general fund was the administration’s handling of capital improvement planning. Prior to 2022, the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) was determined annually through the budget adoption process. Unfunded projects were typically not placed back onto the CIP in a future planning year. This means that these needed projects and purchases were not appropriately being planned and scheduled for completion.
Since Latta’s arrival, the city began tracking all capital projects and purchases, until they are completed.
“If a project or purchase was not budgeted, it would be moved on the plan to a future year, so as not to lose track of the needed project or purchase,” he said.
To fill the gap, in 2016-17, the city borrowed from its sewer fund to pay for general fund purchases. Latta said in 2020-21, the city paid off these inter-fund loans with one-time revenues realized through personnel savings. This action prevented the general fund from being burdened with this debt in future years.
“My goal was to get a 5-year plan that not only looked at infrastructure capital improvement but also general fund capital improvements. I’m still working on that, but we’re much better than we were,” Latta said.
“My goal after road shows are completed, is to come back with an estimate on how far can we push these things out and still get them done,” he added.
Councilor David Shein wanted clarification on what these projects are.
“When they talk about capital projects, the giant elephant is the new reservoir,” he said.
Latta clarified that project is not on the general fund capital improvement planning. None of the improvement projects for water or sewer or storm water, streets, are through the general fund.
“Those are enterprise funds with their own revenue sources. General fund sources are police, fire, library, finance, economic, community development,” Latta explained.
“The water rates the council enacted, you’ve probably heard from neighbors, ‘Hey my water bill is more expensive.’ We’re starting to save money today so we can build an expanded reservoir.”
Latta said three years those increased rates go into effect, he anticipate setting aside about $2 million each year toward the reservoir – in 2022 dollars that was $75 million.
“So it’s going to be an expensive project when it gets built,” he said.
Oregon Property Tax Laws
Latta also touched on the affect voter approved measures 5 and 50 had on limiting the city’s tax rates.
Measure 5 (passed in 1990) split property taxes into two categories, education and non-education (or general services) taxes. It also placed limits on the total amount of taxes that could be collected from a property owner. Education taxes are limited to $5 per $1,000 of real market value for a property, while general services taxes are limited to $10 per $1,000 of real market value for a property.
Meanwhile, Measure 50, in short, established permanent tax rates. The city of Dallas’s permanent rate is $4.19.
“Dallas’s tax rate, when adjusted for fire and EMS services, is second lowest behind only Falls City, which is at $3.92,” he said,
The staff report showed assessed property values being typically less than the real market value of a property. The real market value is what your property is worth on the market, if you were to sell the property. Assessed value is the value of the property upon which tax rates are applied. It is important to note that the average assessed value of all residential properties in Dallas in 2022 was $207,778. The real market value of all residential properties in Dallas in 2022 was $397,865. This means in Dallas the average assessed value of all residential properties is only 52.2% of the real market value. This calculation demonstrates the issue Measure 50 creates for cities and their ability to raise sufficient tax revenue to pay for their services.
“The real takeaway, with assessed values, with tax rates between Monmouth, Independence, Dallas and Falls City, Dallas just doesn’t have enough to pay for what we currently have in our community,” Latta explained. “The personnel we have added, which in my opinion were needed, with the capital projects we have to get done, our funds just don’t support it. That’s why we’re out asking the public to give their feedback on how to pay for those.”
Councilor Larry Briggs said one of things he’s heard is people are really hurting.
“They really want to help and chip in, but we had this conversation early on, about having some kind of increase half way,” Briggs said. “General consensus was we didn’t want to raise taxes and lower services. People are saying I can’t afford this but I can afford that. What does that look like?”
Latta wanted to hold off on alternatives on what has been presented to the public.
“With pending road shows, I don’t want to be disingenuous and raising new ideas today. Wanted to have that discussion in public session in October,” he said.
Learn more about the General Fund Roadshow and the four options being proposed to the community online at www.dallasor.gov/citycouncil/page/creating-sustainable-general-fund.
