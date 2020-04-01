Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Following a public hearing to review amendments to the city’s Housing Needs Analysis, the Dallas City Council on March 16 slated the document for adoption for a second time.
The document, which revises the city’s comprehensive plan chapters regarding housing, had been set for adoption in January, but councilors had concerns and decided to hold a work session for further review. It forecasts the types of housing that will be needed in the next 20 years, recommends strategies to remedy deficiencies, and creates policies to guide decision making.
At a work session in February, the council directed staff to make 10 revisions, and Councilor Michael Schilling added an 11th item at the council’s March 16 meeting.
The changes concern sections of the HNA on publicly assisted housing; location of certain types of housing; incentives for providing low-income housing; and the city’s plan to rezone 22 acres of residential low-density land to medium density to reconcile a deficit in that type of land within city limits.
“Some of these changes are very slight. Word choices of ‘should’ versus ‘shall’ and then there are other changes striking the entire policy,” said Planning Director Scott Whyte.
The council reviewed each amendment, asking if any councilors objected to the changes. Each amendment was approved, and the changes were adopted together.
Those amendments will be made and brought back to the council for review, along with an ordinance adopting the HNA at a future council meeting.
