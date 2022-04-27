By David Hayes
Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas City Council has chosen to allocate $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funding during fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24 toward a revised Building Improvement Grant Program.
According to Brian Mitchell, economic and community development director, the new grant program is modeled after the Dallas Urban Renewal Building Improvement Grant Program and keeps many of the elements of the previous program, with some key differences.
Instead of an open, first-come, first-served application process, there will be a “window” of time in which grant applications will be accepted. Mitchell encourages potential applicants to begin putting their projects together now, obtaining cost estimates and asking questions of city staff. Financial assistance is available for projects within the Urban Renewal District.
Application forms will be available beginning the week of May 2. Completed applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. June 17 for the first funding cycle.
No more than one grant will be awarded to a property owner per fiscal year. Awards will be competitive, scored by a new ad hoc committee comprised of one city staff member and two city councilors serving on the scoring committee.
The scoring committee convenes June 20-30, followed by award announcements. The maximum award will be $20,000, with few exceptions. The minimum project size will be $10,000. “Bonus points” will be awarded for projects that meet “target” criteria.
Eligible projects that could be funded include, but are not limited to:
- Exterior painting consistent with the approved historic color palette, if painting is a part of a larger project
- Signs
- Alteration, replacement, or repair to exterior facades
- Utility infrastructure
- Roof repair or replacement
- Exterior lighting, if this is a part of a larger project
- Awnings, or other pedestrian weather protection measures
- Seismic upgrades requiring a structural permit
- Interior structural improvements, if it can be demonstrated these improvements will help current or future tenants with profitability, pandemic recovery or if improvements are related to upper story reutilization.
Projects will receive additional consideration if one or more of activities include upper story reutilization, vacant building reutilization or new construction on vacant land or as a building addition.
Applicants will be expected to provide a 2/3 match to the award. The program is budgeted for two years at $100,000 per year.
Additional funding cycles may open if funding is available. Potential applicants are encouraged to contact Mitchell with questions at
(503) 831-3565 or Charlie.mitchell@dallasor.gov.
