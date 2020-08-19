Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — The city of Dallas will now serve as the municipal court for the city of Falls City.

The Dallas City Council approved taking on the duty at its meeting Monday evening. Falls City formerly worked with the city of Independence to hold court on city code violations.

“Recently the city of Independence municipal judge terminated that agreement,” said Dallas City Manager Brian Latta on Monday. “I mentioned in the staff report it was really just for a lack of work that Falls City was giving to Independence.”

Falls City then approached Dallas. Latta said he talked to Dallas municipal court judge Jonathan Clark, who was confident the court could handle Falls City’s case load.

“We do have capacity within our court staff, both our prosecuting attorney and our court clerk,” Latta said. “The number of cases Independence was receiving were last than a handful every three months.”

Latta said Falls City is in the process of hiring a part-time code services officer, so the case load may go up, but he said that wouldn’t be a problem.

Motion was approved unanimously.