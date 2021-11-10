Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The Dallas community will have to make up for lost time this Friday at the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce hosts it 63rd and 64th annual Community Awards on Friday.

Dubbed the “Greatest Awards Show on Earth” the event will honor recipients from 2019 and 2020 as the awards presentation was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year, the event has moved to a new location at BeckenRidge Vineyard, 300 Reuben Boise Road. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner catered by A Covered Affair.

Each year, the DACC selects winners from community nominations in the following categories: Junior First Citizen, First Citizen, Young Pro, Outstanding Organization, Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

The winners are

2019

Michele Stein — Lifetime Achievement

Some Things — Business of the Year

Dallas Food Bank — Outstanding Organization

Synergize Auto — Young Pro Winner

Jon Hess — First Citizen

Piper Gregory — Jr. First Citizen

2020

Joe Flande — Lifetime Acheivement

Willamette Valley Fiber — Business of the Year

Community Clothing Closet — Outstanding Organization

Jordan del Greco — Young Pro Winner

Bev Shein — First Citizen

Megan Fogg — Jr. First Citizen

Tickets are available online on the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dallasoregonchamber/. Tickets are $50.