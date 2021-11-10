Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — The Dallas community will have to make up for lost time this Friday at the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce hosts it 63rd and 64th annual Community Awards on Friday.
Dubbed the “Greatest Awards Show on Earth” the event will honor recipients from 2019 and 2020 as the awards presentation was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
This year, the event has moved to a new location at BeckenRidge Vineyard, 300 Reuben Boise Road. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with dinner catered by A Covered Affair.
Each year, the DACC selects winners from community nominations in the following categories: Junior First Citizen, First Citizen, Young Pro, Outstanding Organization, Business of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.
The winners are
2019
Michele Stein — Lifetime Achievement
Some Things — Business of the Year
Dallas Food Bank — Outstanding Organization
Synergize Auto — Young Pro Winner
Jon Hess — First Citizen
Piper Gregory — Jr. First Citizen
2020
Joe Flande — Lifetime Acheivement
Willamette Valley Fiber — Business of the Year
Community Clothing Closet — Outstanding Organization
Jordan del Greco — Young Pro Winner
Bev Shein — First Citizen
Megan Fogg — Jr. First Citizen
Tickets are available online on the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/dallasoregonchamber/. Tickets are $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.