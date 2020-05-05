Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Dallas City Council voted unanimously to support the work the Polk County Board of Commissioners is doing with Gov. Kate Brown’s office to reopen the county’s economy as soon as possible.
Initially, the council considered a proposal brought by Councilor Jackie Lawson to declare the city of Dallas a “business friendly sanctuary city,” meaning authorities in Dallas would no longer enforce business closures.
“Help our citizens get their livelihoods and their jobs back,” Lawson said.
She said she supports the move because Gov. Kate Brown’s orders closing businesses and asking people to stay home except for essential work and shopping to prevent the spread of infection are unconstitutional — and no longer necessary. Lawson co-owns World Gym in downtown Dallas, now closed as part of Brown’s order closing certain businesses.
“The original mandatory order from the governor was to flatten the curve, therefore not overrun our hospitals,” Lawson said. “This was before we had much hard data on the virus. Hospitals are not overrun. We all know that.”
She said the Oregon, Polk County and Dallas has been minimally affected by COVID-19 based on number of people who have tested positive, and should be allowed to reopen as soon as possible. However, the business community is struggling and still awaiting help the state and the federal government.
She said waiting for the higher rate of testing that is part of the governor’s framework for reopening would take too long.
Lawson asked the council to approve making Dallas a business sanctuary city and declare the Polk County Board of Commissioners as its health authority. Also part of her proposal was encouraging vulnerable groups to stay home.
City Attorney Lane Shetterly said Brown has the authority to declare an emergency under two provisions, one statutory and one under the Oregon Constitution.
Her authority under the Oregon Constitution allows her to declare an emergency and re-appropriate funds. However, that authority ends after 30 days. The state legislature must vote extend that authority.
Under statute, Brown can declare an emergency without re-appropriating funds without a time limit, Shetterly said.
“They live side-by-side,” Shetterly said. “They coexist,”
Authority provided under the Constitution was created by a legislative referral in 2012.
“It overlays the statutory framework that was already in place. It doesn’t repeal the statutory framework.”
He said Brown declared the emergency due to COVID-19 on March 8, and it is a legally declared emergency because it was done under statutory authority.
Shetterly added that not enforcing state law could expose the city to liability.
Jennie Rummell, the council president, said businesses under the supervision of a state regulatory board may also suffer consequences if they defy the governor’s order. She suggested that the council support Polk County’s efforts to expediate reopening in compliance with the state guidelines.
City Manager Brian Latta said the county will work with the governor’s representatives to have restrictions lifted as soon as possible. Latta said he spoke with Commissioner Craig Pope before Monday’s meeting.
“They know that they have to work within the framework that the governor has outlined,” Latta said. “They are proactively working to develop plans under the governor’s draft guidance. Their hope is to have a plan together by the end of this week.”
The motion to create a sanctuary city failed 2-7. However, the entire council approved of Lawson’s second proposal to support the board of commissioners’ effort work with the governor’s office on reopening Polk County.
“I feel like it is also getting on paper that we fully support reopening as quickly as possible,” Rummell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.