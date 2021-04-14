Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Senior cross-country runner Toby Ruston laced up his race spikes for the last time as a Dallas Dragon on Saturday in Lebanon’s Cheadle Park for the Mid-Willamette Conference End of Season Showdown.

He went out in style, defending his district title from his junior year in 2019 by winning the pandemic-shortened season capstone event. He completed the 5,000-meter race in a season best time of sixteen minutes, 16 seconds. That mark isn’t his career best time, but Ruston said he was happy with his performance.

“It felt great,” Ruston said. “It went as good as it could have.”

Ruston said that the competition this year was a little thinner because Crescent Valley decided to send its varsity team to a 6A state competition instead of entering the MWC End of Season Showdown, so his plan was to run with the lead pack for the first mile, and make his move after that.

“I knew that I wasn’t going to have anyone to run alongside with, so my goal was to just to stay back with the front of the pack the first mile and then start taking off after the first mile, and just hold on to my position,” he said.

Dallas competed in five meets this year in the short season, which was delayed until spring. Ruston said the team’s training intensity remained the same, but uncertainty hung over the season.

“It was weird not knowing if we were going to have a season, if we were going to run meets,” he said. “It was definitely different and unfortunately, I wasn’t able to really run with any of the faster runners for 5A because Crescent Valley didn’t come to districts. I didn’t have anyone to push me super hard during the races.”

Ruston said he had mixed emotions about his final cross-country race for Dallas.

“It was definitely sad knowing that was the last cross-country race I’m ever going to do in high school, but I think it went really well,” Ruston said

He’s far from finished, however.

Monday was Ruston’s first track and field practice of the season. He will run the 1,500, 3,000 and 4x400 meter relay for the Dragons this spring before taking a step up to college competitive next fall at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. He earned a full scholarship to compete for the Owls.

“Once track is over, the coach is going to send me some workouts to do over the summer to get in shape for college running,” Ruston said. “I will be eating healthy, all that good stuff, to make sure that I’m ready for the increase in intensity for their workouts.”