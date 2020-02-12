Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Dallas Urban Renewal Agency approved adding $20,000 to its facade grant program as it has award almost all of what was budgeted for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“We still have money in the bank, and the only line item that we are even close on, expenditures versus budgeted amounts, is the Main Street project for the 600 and 700 blocks. It’s at 89 percent,” city manager Brian Latta said about the district’s budget.
He said the Main Street project is coming in slightly under budget and should be completed soon.
The facade grant program has had six applications awarded in the current year, and one that was paid from the 2017-18 fiscal year. That amounted totaled $69,883, leaving $162 leftover in the budget. Grants from the program help owners remodel or repair store fronts within the district, which includes the downtown core.
“As the remaining funds are well below the maximum allowed grant request ($10,000), there is a shortage of funds to entertain additional applications in the current fiscal year,” wrote AJ Foscoli, economic development director.
The move would transfer $20,000 from the contingency fund, leaving $XX,XXX in the fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.