DALLAS — Three Dallas businesses located in the city’s urban renewal district will take advantage of a change in the URD facade grant program.
The Dallas Urban Renewal Agency Board of Directors — the members of the Dallas City Council — changed the program at its Nov. 18, 2019, meeting from taking facade grant applications only during May and November to all year on a first come, first served basis until funds are depleted.
On Monday, the agency board reviewed three applications for Affordable Upholstery, 643 SE Jefferson St., for the $10,000; Dallas Community School, 124 SW Walnut St. for $1,188; and the vacant building at 761 Main St. for $9,150.
The agency approved all applications.
Dallas’ urban renewal district includes mostly the downtown area of the city, and takes a portion of property taxes to pay for improvement projects to buildings and streets/sidewalks in the district. It was formed in 2004.
City Manager Brian Latta said the district tried the May and November application periods as an experiment last year. In another change, the applications now go to the agency board for approval instead of a panel of city staff and a member of the Urban Renewal District Advisory Committee. Latta said he recommended giving final approval authority to either the advisory committee or the agency board.
“The purpose for having staff’s initial recommendation to have the agency be the one that makes that decision is because it’s a fairly discretionary decision on how you are spending your money,” Latta said. “Since you are the one that budgets the money, it makes sense to have you be the decision-making body.”
URD Advisory Committee Chairman David Shein said having application periods twice a year wasn’t what the committee had envisioned.
“We decided this summer that it wasn’t working the way we wanted it to,” he said. “For instance, right after the May application period ended in early June, we had a $10,000 request come in that we couldn’t act on until November, so there was no way the project was going to get done this summer.”
Shein said that the advisory committee wanted to have approval authority. However, the agency board decided since it could meet more often — every two weeks if necessary — it should have the authority. Projects could be approved faster that way.
The new process will have district staff review applications for compliance and completeness for up to two weeks before sending it back to the applicant for revision or to the board for approval.
This year’s budget has $70,000 dedicated to the facade grant program, but more money could be moved from contingency if necessary.
In other business, agency staff is looking into developing three more grant programs that would be available to property owners in the district.
Dallas Community Development director AJ Foscoli said the only programs available now are the facade grant program and another minor repair program that gives out $500 grants for small fixes to building facades in the district.
“We researched several different cities, and they have many kinds of programs,” Foscoli said.
He said was seeking permission to look into three additional grant programs for: Developing second-story housing in commercial buildings; renovating the interior of commercial buildings (where customers have access); and seismic retrofits and electrical/plumbing repairs.
The agency board voted to give Foscoli permission to further investigate those programs. He said he would work with the advisory committee to design them before seeking final approval from the agency board.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said director Kelly Gabliks. “Go forth and do it.”
