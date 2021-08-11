Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Voluntary conservation efforts since the city of Dallas declared stage one drought conditions in the beginning of July have been so effective that city leaders believe there will be no need to move to more restrictive measures.

City Manager Brian Latta said since the city’s declaration, there has been a noticeable decrease in the amount of water being used. He said that even with significant growth within the city, water usage in July 2021 increased 2% over July 2020.

“We project that we have adequate water until (mid) December, which gives a lot of confidence to know that it’s likely going to rain in November,” Latta said at Monday evening’s Dallas City Council meeting. “We are feeling pretty good about that.”

This year, drought conditions made it necessary for the city to curtail its water use and ask other users to voluntarily do the same. So far that has worked, and as of Monday night’s city council meeting, Latta said he doesn’t anticipate having to declare level two drought conditions, which would be more restrictive.

Since the declaration was made, Councilor Bill Hahn said he been fielding questions from citizens about the amount of development happening in town.

“I have been approached by a number of citizens regarding our water shortage … the question that I foresee is why is the council not taking in providing some type of moratorium for building to assure that we can provide water to the people that exist within our community,” he said.

He said if there is a reason why the council cannot do that, it would be beneficial for councilors to know so they can explain it to constituents.

Other councilors indicated that they have been asked the same question.

Latta explained that 2021 has been an unusual year with a dry, hot spring and summer.

“In a normal water year, not a drought year like we have today, with our current population and our projected population, we have sufficient water to last us to 2037,” Latta said. “That anticipates future growth.”

However, Latta said the city code allow the city to curtail building when the water level decreases to the point where stage two or stage three drought conditions need to be declared.

Hahn said people aren’t just concerned about the current year, but future years if hot and dry spring and summer weather continues.

City Attorney Lane Shetterly said declaring a building moratorium would be difficult, as state law forbids city from designating themselves as “no growth zones.” He said that the state requires a specific set of conditions to exist for a city to declare a moratorium on building. In addition, a city would need a plan to remedy those conditions before a moratorium could be established. There’s also a time limit of 120 days, with one six month-extension, on moratoriums.

“The threshold for declaring a moratorium is very high. It requires a public hearing, it requires findings,” Shetterly said “It also requires that the city demonstrate that it is taking steps to alleviate the moratorium.”

The city is in the planning stages of building a second reservoir, with options for a location coming to the council later this year. The project is expected to take up to 10 years or more to complete.