DALLAS — Urgent care is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the health care industry. So when Nova Health was looking for its 19th urgent care clinic in the state of Oregon, and 28th overall, they chose the city of Dallas.
The Dallas Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Nova Urgent Care facility with a ribbon cutting May 26.
Nova Urgent Care CEO Jim Ashby explained that Nova Health is a comprehensive care provider dedicated to offering convenient, quality medical services in rural and under-served communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“We were looking at communities we thought needed services,” Ashby said. “We canvased all the communities in Oregon. You look where hospitals are at. The closer you get to where people live, the better off they are. That was our impulse,”
Nova Urgent Care, which had a soft opening April 26, has day and night shift between 5 to 10 staff on hand, or about 20 total, Ashby said.
Nova Urgent Care offers a full array of services, be they illness from asthma to sinus infections, or injuries from bumps and bruises to breaks and dislocations.
“Anything episodic. Probably about 70% many times of what goes to the hospital comes here,” Ashby said. “Our focus is helping people stay out of the hospital. It’s less invasive and faster.”
He added any emergency, life threatening situations would still require a visit to the hospital emergency room. Otherwise, walk-ins to Nova Urgent Care are welcome, without an appointment.
Nova Urgent Care
Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daily
186 West Ellendale Avenue
971-900-4984
