Two Wolves Taproom has joined Dallas's long list of drinking establishments owned by Tyler and Danielle Genovese. The Genovese couple were formally welcomed by Mayor Dalton and Sam Dufner, President of the board directors for the Chambers of Commerce, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on March 8.
The taproom will be serving typical American pub-style food with some plant-based options. They also plan to serve various beers and partner with local Oregon breweries to extend their catalog of draft beers.
"On our soft opening, I served lavender-lemon martinis, and the people who ordered them really liked the drinks," Danielle said.
Tyler leaves the mixed drinks to his wife.
"I am more of a beer nerd." Tyler said.
"He does make delicious margaritas," Danielle added.
Before cutting the ribbon, Dufner and Dalton said some encouraging words and welcomed the Genovese to the community.
"I want to welcome you formerly on behalf of the business community and the chambers of commerce," Dufner said.
"We appreciate you investing your time, energy and money in Dallas' pool and the business community."
Dufner turned the conversation over to the Genovese couple to say a "few words" about their trials and tribulations about being "first-time business owners."
"I would like to thank the community for giving us this opportunity, not being native to Dallas, being able to come in and receiving a warm reception from either just someone on the street, city officers or other business' it been really nice and that is exactly why we came to a city like Dallas. We love that small community feel, where everybody wants everyone to do better. It's been very welcoming," Tyler said. "Some of the trials that we had with opening this establishment is that it's our first business. It was a really strong learning curve, but we made it. It took a lot of time and energy, but we are finally opening."
Dalton welcomed the new business to the community by pointing out some of the ironic histories of the building.
"I have a lot of association with this building, and some of the other folks in here do too. I used to bring my passbook in here when it was a savings and loans bank, after that, this building, interesting enough, became an alcohol rehab center, but that didn't last long. Dallas is known for its great bars, so you are joining a pack of great bars that attracts people from all over to come to Dallas to visit these places," Dalton said.
Shortly after the mayor spoke, Dufner asked all event attendees to go out front for the actual ribbon cutting. With giant scissors that read, "Welcome to Polk County," Dalton held the shears' top handle, and Danielle had the bottom handle. Together they cut the red ribbon held up by Tyler and Dufner, marking the beginning of Dallas' newest drinking establishment, Two Wolves Taproom.
