Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — On Nov. 19, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested a Dallas woman on charges related to the death of a pedestrian who was struck in a hit-and-run crash. The incident occurred on Nov. 7 on Southwest Durham Lane near Highway 18, approximately one mile west of McMinnville.

According to the YCSO, investigators believe Kari Lin Smith, 47, of Dallas, was driving the Ram pickup which struck and killed Ricardo Morales Avila, 58, of Salem. Smith was taken into custody by deputies in the city of Amity at approximately 3 p.m.

On Nov. 10, investigators seized a 2008 Ram 1500 pickup in connection with the case and investigation and evidence pointed to Smith having been the driver at the time of the crash.

Smith was lodged into the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person and criminally negligent homicide. Her bail was set at $160,000. She was arraigned Nov. 20 at Yamhill County Circuit Court.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Morales Avila’s family and friends.” said Sheriff Tim Svenson. “I understand it is a small consolation, but we hope our investigators have helped in some closure for the family that may not have occurred otherwise.”