DALLAS — If you walk down SW Newton Drive in Dallas, you may notice some friendly faces peering over a long white fence.

It started with a couple of monkeys painted on cardboard, cut out and hung on a tree. But then Sandra Bunner moved some caricatures she’d made of friends — Cathy, Dennis and Eric. Two of them live out of state and one lives in Canada.

“We miss them so much, we made cardboard cutouts of them and put them around the house,” Bunner laughed. “Lee insists he is the monkey in the tree.”

Sandra’s husband Lee helps her display the hand-painted cardboard cutout people and animals that line the fence.

She started painting them when restrictions were imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I saw people being so depressed and there was a lot of anger too,” Bunner said.

She wanted to do something fun for people.

“I mostly did animals for the children in the neighborhood,” she said.

They would walk or ride their bikes by and look at them.

“I talk to them over the fence,” Bunner said. “I have a soft spot in my heart for kids.”

Bunner taught for about 20 years, from kindergarten through higher grades.

“She’s a very talented woman,” Lee said, adding that she speaks several languages, among her other accomplishments.

Sandra said she speaks mostly Spanish and English.

“ I always tried to learn some of my students’ language to make them feel more comfortable,” she said.

She spent many years teaching people who were learning English as a second language. Sometimes she would draw things out as a way to communicate, she said.

“Art doesn’t have any language,” Sandra said. “It brings out so much in people.”

Sandra said she’s been making art all of her life.

“It’s so relaxing and very joyful,” she said. “You can just do anything you want to. It helps you have a good day. This morning I woke up early to try and do a still life in only two colors.”

Several of her paintings and works in progress hang in a small studio in their backyard.

“I’m trying to get my husband to join me in some art projects,” she said, maybe working with clay.

Lee’s current project is painting all the doors in the house.

“I can’t get through painting the house,” Lee laughed. “I didn’t know we had so many doors.”

Sandra’s favorite medium is oil paints.

“They’re very forgiving,” she said. “You can move the colors around before they dry. Acrylics dry pretty quick.”

For anyone who wants to start making art, she recommends working on those skills every day.

“You need to draw every day because it trains your eyes,” she said. “It’s not just using your hands. It’s using your eyes.”