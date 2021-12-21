Editor’s note: In an ongoing series, we take a look at the candidates running in the May 2022 primary for the newly redrawn District 6, which includes Polk and Yamhill counties, portions of Washington and Clackamas counties, and the area of Marion County that includes Salem.
DUNDEE — When the state of Oregon was given an additional seat in Congress, David Russ saw an opportunity to reel back the federal government rather than add to it.
As the current mayor of Dundee, Oregon, Russ hopes to reintroduce the concepts within the Constitution running as a Republican representative for District 6.
“Some people may say what is going on in schools right now is indoctrination. I do. Well, somebody could say what I got was indoctrination,” Russ said. “I went to Catholic school. By the time I was in fourth grade, I probably knew more American history and the Constitution than a lot of college graduates today. It put it in my heart. I’ve been a solid patriot my whole life.”
Russ said things have not been going right in the country for a long time, so his road to Congress has actually been 35 years in the making. He knew he could never run living in the Los Angeles area. After an extensive career in the private sector as a businessman and in management, Russ, 58, transitioned to the public sector after moving to Oregon. He and his wife Debbie moved here in search of a treatment for his daughter’s autoimmune disease. They settled in Dundee to set up their “base of operations.”
By 2014, Russ waded his first foot into city politics pool by becoming a member of the Dundee City Council.
“Before the end of the first year, the mayor asked me to run for mayor,” he said. “I’ve been mayor ever since and have never had less than a 90% vote.”
Russ initially filed in November of 2020 to run against Rep. Suzanne Bonamici. As soon as he found out about District 6, he changed his filing over to join the crowded field there. At this point, Russ figures he stands a good chance with a targeted message.
“As far as Democrats go, I kind of ignore them. They’re going to dig a hole, lay down and cover themselves up,” Russ said. “As far as Republicans go, I really believe I’m the most qualified candidate. I just need to get the word out and my name known.”
On his website (www.russisforus.com), Russ outlines a lengthy list of high priorities on his platform. At the top, the Constitution — from gun rights, property rights and the right to life.
“One question you may have is am I pro-life? Yes, I think abortion is terrible and evil,” Russ said. “The truth is, I’m running for a federal office. My stand there is the federal government has no business in that question. States can make all the decisions they want, and they should. I’d vote for making it illegal in the state. But the federal level should get out of it. I have that opinion on a lot of things.”
He then put running the country in easier-to-digest terms associated with being a successful businessman.
“This country is set up as a corporation. We have a board of directors (the voters) that puts the president in place to do the day-to-day operations and the board of directors are supposed to provide guidance to that president,” Russ explained. “And when the President doesn’t operate within that guidance, then the board of directors are supposed to remove him.”
The problem is Russ doesn’t feel the voters have been properly performing their duties on the board.
“You have to be engaged and informed. Most people are not engaged and informed. At best, they’re partially informed and definitely not engaged. If they truly were engaged and informed, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are today.”
Russ said getting better involved leads to rebuilding a sense of community. It will take a strong community to call out those elected officials just hiding out in their ivory towers, away from the channels of communication. He added he understands he’ll represent between 500,000 and 600,000 people and can’t talk to them all. But if those people started standing up and making their voice heard, he would hear them as their congressman.
“I’ve been talking to the Congress of States (a convention proposing amendments to the Constitution). They say if you can get just 100 people in each district to call their house member, then that house member will turn. Because they don’t get 100 calls about anything,” Russ explained.
One of the biggest problems Russ sees at the federal level is too much money being handed out with too many strings attached, from the macro of dictating what local farmers and ranchers can do with their lands to micromanaging what type of chemicals can be used at dry cleaners.
He’d rather see the federal government get cut out as the middleman altogether. Rather than only getting pennies back on the dollar from the feds, Russ wants more tax dollars to stay with and be distributed by the state to District 6.
The first beneficiaries to keeping dollars local will be small businesses, Russ said.
“We’ve got to rebuild small businesses in this country, because basically they’ve been taken down and thrown away throughout the whole country. I’ve said for a long time, small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. That’s mostly where the innovation comes from that we have. You kill small business, you kill innovation and bring us behind China and everyone else.”
Russ said the trick to representing all the constituents from the rural and urban areas of District 6 will be to avoid overpromising to one group at the expense of the other. Rather, he envisions policies that benefit everyone at once.
“We have to improve opportunities at the federal level for the entire country, then the tide rises all boats,” Russ said. “Otherwise what happens is you start making deals. You’ve got to vote for my garbage, so I’ll vote for your garbage. Then, all we end up with is a bunch of garbage.”
Russ sees himself as a common kind of guy who has been successful at business but not lucky enough to become a billionaire. Without that deep well of campaign funds, he’ll go grocery shopping regularly, wearing a T-shirt that says, “Meet your next congressman.”
In his eyes, it will take a collective effort to root out those entrenched in Congress working against the best efforts of all the other common guys.
“As long as you believe that what the establishment tells you — we cannot cut the federal government, you will never pass that bill, etc. — and elect people who believe those things, the issues we face can only get worse,” he said. “We all need to ‘rise up’ and fight for our freedom, liberty and soul of our country.”
Learn more about David Russ and his platform online at www.russisforus.com/rise-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.