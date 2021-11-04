WEST SALEM — A West Salem day care provider was arrested after a child in her care was critically injured.

On Oct. 27, Bobbie Jo Sanders, 44, of West Salem, was arrested for first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment after a Polk County grand jury issued an indictment.

Sanders is the owner and operator of Bobbie Jo’s Daycare in west Salem. According to a press release, the case stems from an investigation conducted by the Salem Police Department and the Oregon Department of Human Services after a child under six years of age was critically injured while in Sanders’ care in August.

The Salem Police Investigations Division asks anyone with information about the case, or other unreported incidents involving Sanders or Bobbie Jo’s Daycare, to contact Detective Scotty Nowning at 503-540-2482.