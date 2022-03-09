The Dallas Community School and Dallas Community High School host the first Exhibition of Learning Night March 10 from 6-8 p.m. at their new downtown location at 689 Main St. DCS students will showcase work and explain their process of exploration and discovery through project based learning, a focus at Dallas Community School. This event will be their inaugural event at the new downtown location which is scheduled to open to in-person classes next fall. This event will also showcase the work of their first high school students at Dallas Community High School, which opened Jan. 3.
The high school students designed and built functioning board games. Each student explored areas of science, math, history and language arts while using project based learning techniques to create their games. Students were asked to collaborate, communicate, resolve conflict and self-reflect through the process, using important critical thinking and problem solving skills required for today’s workforce.
The K-8 program will display an assortment of projects, art and other forms of student work.
