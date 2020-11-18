Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The Dallas Downtown Association has named the winners of its first scarecrow contest.

Scarecrows adorned downtown from Oct. 10 through Halloween, and people were able to vote on their favorites in number categories. Cash prizes were available

Eddie Nelson of the DDA said that 88 people voted and turned in ballots to name winners.

Main Street Emporium won the title of grand champion in the inaugural contest.

Chemeketa Community College was voted Most Creative. Malinda Boyer earned Most Likely to Scare a Crow honors. Pressed Coffee was voted Most Fun. Friends of the Dallas Public Library was named Most Elaborate.

The contest had 15 entries, five individuals and 10 downtown merchants. Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton and his wife Carol Dalton donated the money for the prizes.

Sponsors for the first-year contest were the Daltons, Old Mill Feed & Garden, and First American Title.