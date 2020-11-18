Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — The Dallas Downtown Association has named the winners of its first scarecrow contest.
Scarecrows adorned downtown from Oct. 10 through Halloween, and people were able to vote on their favorites in number categories. Cash prizes were available
Eddie Nelson of the DDA said that 88 people voted and turned in ballots to name winners.
Main Street Emporium won the title of grand champion in the inaugural contest.
Chemeketa Community College was voted Most Creative. Malinda Boyer earned Most Likely to Scare a Crow honors. Pressed Coffee was voted Most Fun. Friends of the Dallas Public Library was named Most Elaborate.
The contest had 15 entries, five individuals and 10 downtown merchants. Dallas Mayor Brian Dalton and his wife Carol Dalton donated the money for the prizes.
Sponsors for the first-year contest were the Daltons, Old Mill Feed & Garden, and First American Title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.