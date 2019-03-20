DALLAS — Last year, Dallas Downtown Association events attracted 1,000 people to the city’s core.

The organization believes it can top that this year, and, in addition, is seeking a grant that would make Dallas a hub for bicycle tourists.

DDA Program Manager Gabe Leon said the organization, which is part of the downtown revitalization program Oregon Main Street, was responsible for 2,000 of the 37,000 volunteer hours logged to improve downtowns in the state last year.

“We pull more than our weight when it comes to downtown associations and how involved we are in the network,” Leon said.

In 2018, Dallas’ Urban Renewal District – which also marks the boundaries of the DDA – attracted $40,000 in private investment, Leon said during a report to the Dallas City Council earlier this month.

“This year, we are already at about $60,000 with the Corby’s renovation, which was a project that the DDA took on,” Leon said, referring to the façade and interior improvements to the bar formerly known at the Dallas Forty at 962 Main St.

The facade work was paid for in part by a Diamonds in the Rough grant through the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.

He said the 2018 Art & Wine Walk, held in May, brought in 350 people and the fall murder mystery attracted 250. He said the organization anticipates 500 to 600 for the wine walk and 400 for the murder mystery in 2019.

Leon said the organization will focus on making Dallas a bicycle friendly city to attract a different kind of tourist.

“In the past year, we’ve really worked on expanding our ties to tourism,” he said. “This year we are focusing more on regional bike organizations, so that we can get more people in our downtown who ride their bikes.”

The organization, along with downtown business owner Marlene Cox, has applied for a Main Street Revitalization grant to build a hostel catering to bicyclists above Latitude One restaurant on Court and Main streets.

Leon said having the hostel in downtown would benefit other businesses as guests visit stores and restaurants during their stay.

“This is a very competitive grant. We are competing against other Oregon cities,” he said. “The money that makes this grant possible is all lottery funds, so it’s no taxpayer dollars. If we get it, we will be able to add a bike hostel to our downtown, which is expected to inject more than $250,000 into our downtown every year.”