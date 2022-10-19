DDA

The Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce won $5,000 in the first Open Door Pitch Contest hosted by Oregon Main Street at the finale of the Oregon Main Street Conference on Oct. 7 in Klamath Falls. The Dallas Downtown Association received $3,000 as the second-place finalist. AARP Oregon co-sponsored the event.

The Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce, the Oregon Main Street Network’s pilot Rural Regional Main Street program, will use their award for a creative placemaking and youth engagement process to generate ideas and business concepts for vacant buildings on main street in multiple communities. Participating buildings will have open doors during community events to help plant the seed for new business development.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.