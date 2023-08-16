Residents on Denton Avenue in Dallas are worried a tragic accident is inevitable stemming from motorists who ignore the street’s 25 mph speed limit.
They aired their concerns Aug. 7 during public comment at the City Council meeting.
Kenneth Meyer, said the street has never been more dangerous in the 28 years he’s lived in the 300 block of Denton Avenue. He told council members vehicles routinely race down Denton all the way from Orchard Drive.
“Many a times, I’ve backed out of my driveway, I look both ways to make sure it’s clear,” Meyer recounted. “I turn around and there’s a car right on my bumper. Not a pleasant feeling.”
The dangers of inattentive drivers were first brought to the City Council’s attention June 20 by Katey Anderson, who also lives in the 300 block of Denton Avenue. She expressed concerns with vehicles traveling at high speeds, causing potential conflicts with neighborhood children who play on the abutting sidewalks and in the street.
In response, city staff conducted a speed study on Denton Avenue between Jasper Street and Tilgner Drive between June 28 and July 10. The study tallied 11,480 vehicles moving east and west traveling at an average speed of 22 mph.
“The average speed was 22 MPH with the 85th percentile speed being 26 MPH. The 85th percentile speed is the speed at which 85% of all vehicles traveled past the radar device,” the study found.
A previous study by the city was conducted between May 17 and 25 on Denton just east of the intersection with Jasper. It logged 6,000 vehicles, again at an average speed of 25 mph, with the 85th percentile being 27 mph.
“Given these two speed studies, the data does not support the claim that there is a serious speed issue on NW Denton Drive,” the study found.
In response to the study, Anderson sought further information through a public records request for any accidents, road rage, and/or traffic complaints for the months of April, May and June this year at or near the intersection of Jasper and Denton Avenue. The results of the records requests include three incidents.
City staff followed up on Anderson’s continued requests by performing another study of the extension of Northwest Denton in the City’s Transportation System Plan. The city’s TSP classifies NW Denton as a “minor collector street.”
“This is a higher classification than a local neighborhood street, in that it is designed to collect traffic from the surrounding neighborhoods and funnel that traffic onto Major Collectors and Arterials,” staff outlined.
Staff agreed with Anderson that Denton has enabled vehicles from the neighborhoods west of Hillcrest Drive to access Denton Avenue to travel east bypassing West Ellendale. However, they found that this was by design and intentional, and is the function of a minor collector street. As such, it is anticipated to have higher traffic volumes than a local neighborhood street. The speed limit on Denton Avenue is posted at 25 mph, and the speed studies show that there are not serious speed issues.
“Given the above, staff do not recommend any further action or mitigation to improve safety is necessary at this time,” the staff report concluded.
That wasn’t good enough for Anderson. She returned Aug. 7 saying her concerns have not been alleviated. Her first disagreement is with the street’s classification.
“It’s not an arterial collector by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s standard. It’s a local street marked 25 mph. We should be seeing well under 1,000 people a day,” Anderson said. “So while your study we only see an average of 22 mph, there are 11,480 people in 12 days. That’s a really big number. You might not catch the 100 that do 100 mph down our road. That number is going to significantly dilute it.”
Michael Clark, who moved into the 300 block of Denton Avenue 20 years ago, pointed out problems didn’t exist before the street went all the way through like it does now, and Jasper being redesigned to go all the way through to Denton. He did applaud the Dallas Police Department for increasing patrols in the area and installing reader boards displaying vehicle speeds. However, he said, it’s not been enough.
“It scares me to no end. I used to go look out at the reader board as cars passed, the highest one marked was 42 mph. It’s a 25-mph zone,” Clark said. “It needs to be addressed in a different matter, I think, because people are not paying attention.
“I’ve seen more activity in last five days than the last 20 years I’ve lived there,” Clark added. “I commend the police department going out to do that. A young man was pulled over yesterday in front of the mailboxes across the street. I wanted to go out and clap my hands and say thank you. Because it just scares me to death.”
Anderson said the city council ignores resident telling them about problem at their own peril.
“When that accident happens, it’s not if, but absolutely when, I will be the first one to walk out, hand them this packet and tell them to sue the city because we’ve asked numerous times for help and we’re not getting it.”
Because their concerns were given during public comment, council members were unable to respond directly to them. No future action has been scheduled yet by the city following the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.