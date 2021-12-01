INDEPENDENCE – In his last official report to the city council, now-departed Independence city manager Tom Pessemier announced promotions for two staff members he hired during his three years with the city, including the placement of the current library director into a new role that also supervises the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and the Independence Heritage Museum.
The director of the library, Patrick Bodily, has the “bandwidth” to take on more responsibility, Pessemier explained to the city councilors.
Under the title of “community services director,” Bodily will be responsible for oversight of the Parks and Recreation Board, which is tasked with guidance for city parks, such as Riverview and Henry Hill, as well as other recreational facilities. Bodily also will serve as administrator for the Heritage Museum.
Attempts to reach Bodily were unsuccessful; an automatic email reply from his office stated: “I will be away from the library until Tuesday, Nov. 30 and will reply to emails as quickly as I can once I return.”
Historically, director duties for the library have been combined with those for the Heritage Museum, but Parks and Recreation remained separate. In recent years, Shawn Irvine, the city’s economic development director, was listed as the staff contact under “Parks & Rec” on the city website.
Also receiving a title change was City Planner Fred Evander, who was named planning manager.
This week, Independence Police Chief Robert Mason officially became the interim city manager while a search for Pessemier’s replacement is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.