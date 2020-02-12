Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies found improvised explosive devices in a Monmouth residence during a burglary investigation last week.
Their investigation of several burglaries and thefts reported in southern Polk County led deputies to 23811 Maxfield Creek Rd. on Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m., according to a PCSO news release.
Deputies found stolen property at the location and arrested brothers James and Lloyd Thompson on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and theft.
While on scene, deputies also located six improvised explosive devices.
“The Salem Police Department Bomb Squad removed the devices from the property and later advised that five of the devices were viable ‘pipe bombs’ and capable of causing serious physical injury or death,” according to the release.
Deputies evacuated several nearby residences and the Kings Valley Charter School as a safety precaution.
On Feb. 6, deputies executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered evidence of criminal activity, according to the release.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a theft of two car batteries and unknown amount of lumber was reported taken from a lumber mill in the 20000 block of Grant Road on Dec. 07, 2019. Game cameras on captured images of a truck and two men who were on the property.
The vehicle and one of the men, James Albert Thompson, were identifiable in the images, according to the affidavit.
The owner of a residence and shop in the 14000 block of South Kings Valley Highway reported on Jan. 17 that the residence and shop “had been entered by the suspects,” the affidavit states.
Wiring was removed from the house and the shop, as well as three four-foot-long fluorescent light fixtures. The sheetrock in the house was destroyed when the wiring was removed, according to court documents.
The owner of that property told deputies there was another theft on sometime between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1 and took a copper radiator, double axle trailer and 25 sheets of plywood.
A witness said they saw the suspect’s truck and two trailers at the property on Maxfield Creek Road.
According the affidavit, James Thompson was at the location and said the truck belonged to him and admitted to taking items on two different occasions.
Lloyd Thompson also was at the residence and admitted to taking tow boards of lumber from one of the locations.
A PCSO detective said in the affidavit that he located wood boards, batteries, light fixtures and a car trailer at the Maxfield Creek Road residence.
James Albert Thompson, 49, is charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Lloyd Allen Thompson, 44, is charged with four counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
Their next court date is Feb. 26.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, the release states. During this investigation the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the ATF, Oregon State Police Bomb Squad, Salem Police Bomb Squad, and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.