On April 6, Polk County Sherrif’s Deputy Heston Johnson was on patrol when he noticed a hawk along the side of Highway 22. The hawk was showing signs of a neurological problem indicating the need for medical intervention. Deputy Whiting of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) responded and transferred the hawk to Chintimini Wildlife Center, a licensed rehabilitation facility.
The sheriff’s office recommends if you see a sick or injured animal to call the ODFW (for a list of numbers, go to www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/directory/local_offices.asp), the Oregon State Patrol (www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/pages/default.aspx), or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator (wildlife.rescueshelter.com/oregon) before picking up or moving any wildlife yourself.
Go to https://www.dfw.state.or.us/resources/viewing/faqs.asp for answers to Frequently Asked questions regarding Injured and/or young wildlife
Please visit https://chintiminiwildlife.org/ for more information if you are interested in learning more about how this facility helps our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.