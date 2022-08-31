Itemizer-Observer
As the region was recovering economically after pandemic travel restrictions were lifted, the Polk County Tourism Alliance (PCTA) sent its campaign into high gear to get visitors and locals back out enjoying the best it had to offer.
They teamed with Travel Salem and Emily Bradley was brought on board as its first destination development manager.
She updated the County Commissioners Aug. 23 on the results of her actions over the course of the year’s first quarter after coming on board Feb. 28.
The first of two largest indicators of her success she pointed toward was the “leverage number,” or money spent to promote Polk County that did not come out of the PCTA’s pocket.
“The first quarter came to almost $8,000, which is pretty substantial,” Bradley said.
Second was the number of businesses she contacted in her first few months here, which came to 52, not including stakeholders or other different tourism partners.
“That’s just businesses, not the Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations,” she clarified.
One of the best methods getting the word out about Polk County was personally attending events to spread the message. This included Bicycle Oregon’s Joy Ride in Independence, a Travel Oregon “bootcamp” in Jacksonville (just outside Grants Pass) and a Destination Development Professionals Social in Portland.
She also attended a handful of trainings given to business leaders, such as the OSU Extension online course in agritourism.
“It was helpful for me to take it as I was interacting with agritourism businesses and they tell me, ‘Oh, I’m interested in adding this tourism aspect’ then I’m able to help guide them through that, direct them toward different resources available, as well as rules they’re following, such as zoning,” Bradley explained.
In May, Travel Salem hosted PCTA Reconnect Summit, the first time since before the pandemic started that tourism facing businesses stakeholders were able to gather in person, Bradley said. She was able to premier the Great Oaks Food Trail video, which promoted participating restaurants within easy driving distance around Polk County. She added, with donated door prizes and location, the leverage value for that event was about $2,300 and had about 47 attendees.
“When the Food Trail officially established, it was early 2020. But launch events were unable to happen due to the pandemic. This event was to promote the Food Trail and get it in forefront of people’s minds again,” Bradley said.
A new project Bradley helped developed was Summer in Polk Campaign, a promotion of the Polk County Community Gift Card. Card is an e-giftcard program usable at Polk County businesses that signed up to accept it. She said it has no additional cost to businesses other than usual credit card fees. Meanwhile, shoppers can buy a $25 card and get $5 for free or buy a $50 card get $15 for free. The Community Gift Card includes social media promotion for businesses accepting the card.
Another new project was the Oregon Wine Month Wednesday, which featured a handful of Polk County wineries. The project follows the wine from grape in the from field to bottling, buying the bottle to drinking from a glass in a Polk County restaurant.
“There was some great engagement there,” she added.
She detailed the use of social media to promote Polk County, with numbers up 32% from posts in previous years. In addition, Bradley piggybacked her efforts with Marion County’s new social media coordinator. Alone, Explore Polk County has 1,200 followers. Attached to Travel Salem, that reach is to an additional 14,000 users. Similarly, via Facebook, Polk County’s reach grew from 800 to 41,000 through a link with Travel Salem.
“Having Polk County featured in Travel Salem posts is almost 220,000 impressions,” she concluded.
Commissioner Jeremy Gordon said he’s been aware of Bradley’s efforts and was impressed by how much she’s accomplished since she joined PCTA and “hit the ground running, getting to know people, organizations.”
“I really appreciate your dedication to the work. You’re hitting on all aspects,” Gordon said.
He wondered if her efforts included an outreach at Western Oregon University. Bradley had indeed attended WOU’s orientation, giving a part of the welcome speech to new students and parents as well doing some “tabling” there. And she had just met the day prior with WOU student engagement about some of their upcoming events.
Board Chair Lyle Mordhorst was curious about her efforts to include West Salem. Bradely said she’s been tag teaming West Salem with her Marion County counterpart, who is taking lead. So, anything involving West Salem will come out of City of Salem pocket rather than PCTA’s, she explained.
Looking ahead, Bradley said she’ll have fundraising efforts to share in the next quarter’s report.
“I’m getting ‘asks’ underway, organizing who best ‘asks’ go out to, the best way to phrase it,” she said. “I’m really building the groundwork of relationships so that increases interest to invest in the Polk County Tourism Alliance.”
