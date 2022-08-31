PCTA

Emily Bradley is the destination development manager for Polk County Tourism Alliance/Travel Salem.

 File photo by David Hayes

Itemizer-Observer

As the region was recovering economically after pandemic travel restrictions were lifted, the Polk County Tourism Alliance (PCTA) sent its campaign into high gear to get visitors and locals back out enjoying the best it had to offer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.