INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council on Jan. 14 upheld the decision of the planning commission to approve a 67-lot subdivision in the Brandy Meadows development.
It will include 81 housing units, which will consist of 47 single family, 11 duplex lots, eight lots for town homes and one lot for a four-unit apartment building.
The council held a public hearing on Dec. 10 on an appeal filed by Independence resident Rich Clark.
Clark said there are elements of the Brandy Meadows plans for phases two, three and four that are not consistent with the Southwest Independence Concept Plan or the Independence Master Plan.
“From my recollection, there was essentially two things that you wanted clarified,” Fred Evander, community planner, told council at the Jan. 14 meeting. “One was a clearer image that showed how the trail network would work.”
Evander said city staff understands the value of the trails, but also said the subdivision fits within the Southwest Independence Concept Plan.
“We have specific criteria we have to evaluate the land-use application on,” Evander said. “Those criteria really refer to these plans right here. What the Brandy Meadows plan is doing is identical to what is envisioned (in the plan). We agree with members of the public that additional trails are important, but we cannot go beyond what we have in adopted plans in requiring additional trails. We have to rely on adopted plans to make our decisions.”
The other issue Evander addressed is how a 25-foot setback is measured.
The criterion states, “There shall be a 25-foot greenway setback required along the banks of Ash Creek. The 25 feet shall begin at the top of the bank or at the high water mark, whichever is higher.”
“From the perspective of staff, we still think this subdivision is going to meet it, by the nature of the subdivision itself,” Evander said. “When you measure from the top contour on the lot, you can get to 25 feet on any property line on the property except for the one larger parcel. It is for a fourplex development. The lot itself is a half acre in size. If for some reason they cannot get 25 feet, they have plenty of room to shift that lot line over to make it happen.”
Clark’s attorney Wes Hill submitted a letter from survey about the issue.
“As the surveyor recommended, the burden of discerning the nature of the city code and of showing its effects should be born by the developer,” Evander said. “We agree that the developer should hire an engineer. It will be reviewed by me. It will be reviewed by our city engineer to make sure that it’s not crazy, but we concur with that assessment.”
Councilor Shannon Corr said she had concerns that didn’t have anything to do with the 25-foot setback.
“My concerns are still that I don’t think we’ve done right by Sunset Meadows,” Corr said. “We have some issues we need to resolve there, and the fact that there’s no low-income housing planned for Brandy Meadows is a no-go for me.”
Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis said that was not the criteria for the appeal, and not what they were addressing that night.
Trails part of new plan
While the plan was approved, there is opportunity for the public to weigh in on the transportation system as a whole, which includes pedestrian trails.
Tom Pessemier, city manager, said during his report to the council that staff is working with a consultant on the transportation plan.
“The plan will focus on vehicles and roadways, bikes and pedestrians, trails, transit and transportation demand management techniques,” Pessemier said. “A lot of people think of the transportation system plan as just dealing with autos and transit — it’s the whole network of transportation modes that people use. It takes all those into account. We’ve heard a lot recently about the desire to have better trail systems and bike systems and pedestrian systems throughout the city.”
The process will be open, and there will be “lots of public engagement,” he said.
“We’re really looking for people who have that desire to participate in this process and make sure their input is heard, and that as that plan is developed, that those ideas are incorporated into the plan that becomes part of the final plan that is adopted,” Pessemier said.
