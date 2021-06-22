Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS – Luke Hess, a 2021 Dallas High School graduate, has been accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Hess will be inducted on June 30, and will begin six weeks of basic midshipman training as part of “Plebe Summer.”

About 1,200 candidates are selected each year to join the academy’s “plebe” or freshman class. They are chosen from more than 16,000 applications.

“During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music, and restricted access to cell phones,” a Naval Academy announcement read. “They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.”

The summer training is designed to prepare freshmen for their first academic year at the Naval Academy.

“As the summer progresses, the new midshipman rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, and handling yard patrol craft,” the announcement read. “Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9mm pistols and M-16 rifles.”

Other training sessions include moral, mental, physical or professional development, and team building skills.