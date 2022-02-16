Itemizer-Observer
DHS Thespians and Theatre team will put on a “bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely” version of Pride and Prejudice from Feb. 24-26 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at Dallas High School. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
“This adaptation isn’t your grandmother’s Austen; it’s a very playful take on the classic story,” said DHS student and director of the play, Hannah Fawcett. “It still adheres to the language, but it places many of the experiences in the play in the realm of farce. Jane Austen was a true satirist, and this version plays on this spirit.”
The play is based on an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel written by playwright Kate Hamill, in which the outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love?
“This play discusses the fate of women in a culture where they have little say in their own lives. It has insightful things to say about women’s lives, both then and now,” Cromwell-Fawcett said.
