DALLAS — The annual Dallas High School Theater Children’s Show gives all elementary students in the district a chance to see a live performance, but this year it will come with something extra: Books.
The advance theater class stages a musical geared for young children each year, and this year, the show is “The Magic Tree House: Knights Before Dawn,” based on a book in the popular Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osborne.
Alicia Scherer, Dallas theater’s technical director, thought that if the program could find a low-cost source, giving the children who see the play the book it’s based would make the performance even more educational.
She said that reading the book after the seeing the musical would highlight how one medium — live performance — can translate from another — written word.
Theater teacher Blair Cromwell agreed and started a search to purchase the books, but hit a dead end when the lowest estimate she got was $3,000.
Scherer decided to take another approach and had a student Tweet at the author in hopes of getting a deal straight from Osborne.
It worked, and the district didn’t get them at a discounted price — it got them for free.
After contacting Osborne on Twitter, the publisher contacted the district asking if the schools the books would be given to were federal Title I programs schools, meaning they get money to assist low-income students.
Cromwell found out that the answer was yes, and then 1,500 books were on the way. The author donated the books through her Classroom Adventurers/Gift of Books Program.
“Mary is thrilled to provide these books to children who will see the performance to enhance their experience by making a valuable and important connection between literacy and the arts,” read a press release from Osborne.
Cromwell said every K-5 student in the district and Luckiamute Valley Charter School will receive a copy of the book.
“They are all the exact play we are doing,” Scherer said.
“Knights Before Dawn” is an educational experience for the theater class students as well. Cromwell said the play is completely student-run, and many students have branched out in areas of production they haven’t done before.
Maddie Blanchard, usually a performer, choreographed the entire show.
“For children’s shows in the past, I’ve choreographed a couple of songs, but I’ve never done a whole show. Because I’ve also always acted in the project, but this time I decided I was just going to choreograph.”
She wanted to put all her focus on that one aspect of the show, and it’s a different experience for her.
“Umm … (it’s) stressful, cause a lot of the work for this project happens in class, but a lot of the work that everyone is doing is learning choreography that I did outside of class and then brought in and taught during class,” she said. “But overall it was a really fun experience and I love choreographing for children’s shows.”
Classmate Cole Richardson, also typically on stage for show, took up doing sound for the musical.
“I wanted to be a little bit more well-rounded because I only ever acted before. It’s been fun. It’s given me some really good perspective on that, technical,” he said. “Finding the time to learn all the elements. How to use the programs. How to exist a technical space — that was interesting.”
Both Blanchard and Richardson are fans of the Magic Tree House series.
“It’s really fun to see it come to life, to see characters that you’ve only read about pop up and sing,” Richardson said.
Blanchard said she enjoys sharing the series with younger children.
“I think most of the kids in our class, these books were a big part of their childhood, so getting to do this for other kids who also — like those books are part of their lives — it’s really exciting,” she said.
See the show
What: DHS advanced theater presents “The Magic Tree House: Knights Before Dawn.”
When: Friday 7 p.m.
Where: Dallas High School’s Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas.
Admission: Donation to the Kindness Club, which provides food and other necessities to students in need during the school year.
