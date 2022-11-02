Itemizer-Observer
Alex Kellogg picked a good time to come out of his shell.
The Dallas High School freshman is among the theatre troupe’s restocked cast of actors who are underclassmen who will be starring in the the school’s latest production, Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”
“I never came out before. I was too nervous in eighth grade, so I didn’t actually go to auditions,” Kellogg said. “But this year I decided, all right, in high school I’m just going to do stuff, just do as much as I can. So, I went to audition.”
He actually got two roles - Young steward and the murderer.
“It’s great. I love it so much. It’s a nice experience. People are so nice. The dark stuff makes me very happy. It’s like reality. A lot of things aren’t happy,” Kellogg said.
The “dark stuff” he speaks of is the tale behind Macbeth. It’s the story of the brave Scottish general Macbeth who receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become the king of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. He is then wracked with guilt and paranoia. Forced to commit more and more murders to protect himself from enmity and suspicion, Macbeth soon becomes a tyrannical ruler. The subsequent bloodbath and civil war take him and Lady Macbeth into the realms of madness and death.
Co-director Hannah Fawcett considers the troupe ready to take on these dark themes in the school’s first-ever adaptation of Macbeth. They’ve produced many a performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” But nothing as heady as Macbeth.
“More than anything, this play is obviously about ambition. The thing we were really drawn to is the community that rise to support those who were disenfranchised by Macbeth’s decision to overthrow the ruling monarch,” Fawcett said.
Their production requires a large troupe, what with 17 actors and 15 crewmembers. But now a year out emerging from COVID lockdowns, Fawcett found students were ready to return to the stage.
“Since covid, every theater program has experienced a diminish in their numbers. What’s really exciting is most of this company are freshman. It’s a huge influx of new students to our program. It’s exciting and rewarding because of the new experience to bring all new students in our community,” she said.
She added DHS didn’t’ have many upperclassmen graduate. Rather, several “big players” they relied upon departed.
“Because of covid, everything had gotten smaller,” Fawcett explained. “That means our company became incredibly condensed, relied a lot on students we did have. So, this has been a beautiful process for our underclassmen grow and start to take responsibilities of those who did graduate.”
Sophomore Judi Brown has found herself enjoying the cooler aspects of Shakespeare’s writing, including the rhyming couplets, how each line has 10 syllables and how it’s layered.
Then, of course, there’s all the blood from the sword fights.
“It’s really fun to do all the sword fighting. I get to be covered in blood. So, I’m super, super excited for that,” Brown said. “There’s quite a few places where even me and other actors are squirming. And there’s this fight in the end, I won’t say who it is because, spoilers. But actors are cringing at the sounds. Their acting is so well. The audience is really going to like the fights.”
Fawcett admits Macbeth does feature a lot of sword fights, but, she adds, there’s a lot of method behind all that madness.
“It encourages them to care for each other. Doing stage combat, you have to care for the other person you’re doing combat with. It might look like you’re beating the snot out of them.” Fawcett explained.
Junior Elliot Grass, who read Macbeth in eighth grade, added its appeal stretches across most of Shakespeare’s plays – timelessness.
“And they’re well known. Bold characters, bold choices, embodying the characters. I think it might appeal to an older audience, but high schoolers will still get it and some middle schoolers reading it in English class,” Grass said. “But it’s nice to see an influx of younger actors. It’s great. Especially with covid, a lot of people didn’t want to do theater anymore. So, it’s nice to have so many people to welcome into our theater family.”
The Dallas Theatre Troupe welcomes the community to its production of Macbeth at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12 with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Nov. 12. Tickets are available online at www.dhstheatre.org/buy-tickets.
