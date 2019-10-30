DALLAS — The Dallas High School Theatre is taking audiences on a journey of discovery — with all the misfires and pitfalls along the way — in its production of “Pippin” opening on Thursday.

The musical based on the book by Roger O. Hirson tells the story of a young prince, Pippin, who is in search for fulfillment in life.

“He tries lots of different things. He goes to war. He has romantic relations. He tries being king,” said junior Wyatt Button, who plays Pippin. “But none of those work.”

He’s assisted on his discovery mission by The Leading Player, a narrator of sorts, but also the darker said of Pippin’s conscience. The Leading Player, performed by junior Katinia Shinkle, wants Pippin to star in a show of her orchestration.

“I egg him on to try new things even if they are not good for him,” Shinkle said. “I kind of want him to fail, because in the end, my show benefits from his demise, because it’s more entertaining that way, I guess.”

The music for the show is written by Stephen Schwartz, and features a song, “On the Right Track” that is the center of Button’s and Shinkle’s favorite scene.

“It’s at the beginning of act two, and I’m like, ‘What can I do to feel important?’” Button said. “The Leading Player is like, ‘You can find something.’ It’s just really cool. It’s a cool dance number.”

At the beginning of the play, the Leading Player starts off innocent enough, Shinkle said.

“At the the beginning of the show, it’s like, oh that’s Pippin’s friend,” she said. “She’s just trying help find out his life. Then, you realize, oh, that’s kind of a terrible person.”

Shinkle said she enjoys playing an evil character, but relates to how supportive the Leading Player can be. It’s a little like the friend who wants to help another friend experience life, even if they are being a bad influence.

“You’re kind of like encouraging, too,” Button said. “It might always not be morally correct.”

Shinkle said in in the search to be “special,” Pippin realizes something about fulfilment.

“The whole time, he keeps saying “I’m special. I’m special,’” Shinkle said. “He wants to do something that is special, but his idea of what special really is doesn’t mean the same thing as what he thought in the beginning.”

Button said Pippin finds something unexpected while searching for his opportunity to shine.

“It’s kind of like special really doesn’t mean happiness,” Button said. “It doesn’t guaranteed fulfillment in life.”

Journey to happiness

What: Dallas High School Theatre’s production of “Pippin.”

Where: Bollman Auditorium, 1250 SE Holman Ave.

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets: $7 if purchased online and $8 at the door.

For tickets, go to https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.