Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS Deputy Chief Jim Dickerson recently completed the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“This is a monumental accomplishment in the fire service,” read a Dallas Fire & EMS Facebook post. “Selection for this program takes a career of excellence as well as motivation and commitment. Chief Dickerson has been working toward this prestigious certification his entire career, taking every opportunity to learn and grow as a fire officer.”
Over the past four years, Dickerson set this program as a priority, dedicating his time — with the majority of it being his off time — to successfully completing this program, the post said.
The Executive Fire Officer is the highest certification a firefighter can in earn in the fire service and is equivalent to a Masters Degree.
