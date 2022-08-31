Dory Cove

A report of a “dine and dash” at the Dory Cove Restaurant in Lincoln City led to the arrest of a Dallas man for possession of a stolen car.

 Contributed photo

On Aug. 22, Lincoln City Police arrested Robert Wayne Norton, 45, of Dallas, on multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, and a felony parole violation warrant.

At about 8:30 p.m., Lincoln City Police Officers responded to a report of a “dine and dash” at the Dory Cove Restaurant, located in the 2900 block of Southwest Highway 101. During the course of the investigation, officers determined the suspect left the restaurant without paying in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas. Officers began searching for the male suspect and stolen vehicle, and eventually located the vehicle parked and unoccupied near Southwest 50th Street and Highway 101.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.