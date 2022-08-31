On Aug. 22, Lincoln City Police arrested Robert Wayne Norton, 45, of Dallas, on multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, and a felony parole violation warrant.
At about 8:30 p.m., Lincoln City Police Officers responded to a report of a “dine and dash” at the Dory Cove Restaurant, located in the 2900 block of Southwest Highway 101. During the course of the investigation, officers determined the suspect left the restaurant without paying in a white 2007 Nissan Altima, which had been reported stolen out of Dallas. Officers began searching for the male suspect and stolen vehicle, and eventually located the vehicle parked and unoccupied near Southwest 50th Street and Highway 101.
Using the description of the suspect obtained from restaurant employees, along with photographs from video surveillance, officers began searching the surrounding area for the suspect who was believed to have fled on foot. A short time later, the male suspect was located hiding in the tall dune grass on the beach area near the Siletz Bay Park. The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Robert Wayne Norton. A check conducted on Norton for warrants showed he had an active felony warrant out for his arrest for Parole Violation – Absconding, issued by the Oregon State Parole Board.
Norton was subsequently transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged on criminal charges including possession of stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and theft III, along with the Felony Parole Violation Warrant.
The Lincoln City Police Department thanked the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this incident. The stolen Nissan was later recovered by its owner.
