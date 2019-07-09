MONMOUTH — In its 19th year, the Mid-Summer Dinner and Auction is Western Oregon University’s Smith Fine Arts Series’ main fundraiser.

“This is our signature event,” said Lisa Schachter, director of SFAS.

Schachter took over the director role in October after Sandy Newland retired.

The SFAS has a concert series that starts in fall, with tickets available to WOU students at no cost.

“(These are) world-class performances,” Schachter said. “The shows are fabulous, bringing artists from all over the country, all genres, with a very high level of talent.”

Smith Fine Arts also connects visiting artists with WOU students, community members, and local K-12 schools.

The money raised from the dinner and auction supports these efforts.

“We’re really excited to be featuring local and well-known artists (in the auction),” Schachter said.

Among the prints, paintings and ceramic arts in the auction are a painting by Ann Altman, of Silverton, and a tea pot by Mary Lou Zeek, of Salem, she said.

“Some of our more exciting items are intangible,” Schachter said.

Those include a pet photography session, golf packages, restaurant certificates and getaways to Nye Beach and Ashland.

With Smith Fine Arts’ mission being centered around the arts, there also are tickets and memberships to theaters, symphonies and museums.

The format for the evening will be a sit-down dinner rather than buffet, with table-side wine and beer service — even hors d’oeuvres.

The Keagan Wall Jazz Quartet will perform at the event. Wall is a 2019 WOU grad.

Attendees will be among the first to learn this season’s Smith Fine Arts Series lineup.

“This annual event is the time when we make our new season announcement — so that’s another exciting reason to be there,” Schachter said.

Schachter said they are still looking for volunteers to help with the event, “especially ones who are strong and quick on their feet to help transport items and bidder information.”

Mid-Summer Dinner & Auction

When: 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28.

Where: Pacific Room, Werner University Center, Western Oregon University.

Registration: $45 per person includes a sit-down dinner with choice of entrée and table-side wine and beer service.

For more information, or to register: www.wou.edu/smith/auction-dinner or call 503- 838-8333.

Registration is extended to July 17.